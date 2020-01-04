Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
John G. Williams Jr.


1938 - 2020
John G. Williams Jr. Obituary
John G. Williams Jr.

Kimball Township - 81, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family.

John married Joyce LaVell and she passed away on June 21, 1980.

He was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on March 26, 1938, son of the late John and Della Williams.

John liked being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and taking care of his lawn. Most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Sue (Jim) Randolph of Jeddo, Della (Dwayne) Chrivia of Ruby, and John Williams III of Kimball Township; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeremy) Randolph, Jayme Randolph, Kailyn Williams, Jake Williams, and Brad Williams.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maryann Williams; and two sisters, Irene Roth, and Nancy Gagnon.

There are no services scheduled. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
