John George (Jack) Donnellon

John George (Jack) Donnellon Obituary
John (Jack) George Donnellon

Emmett - 85, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born February 14, 1935, in Detroit, the son of the late Garrison and Alice (Ryan) Donnellon.

Jack married Shirley O'Connor on May 18, 1963, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett and were blessed with 43 years of a wonderful life together. Shirley preceded him in death on June 1, 2006.

Jack was a lifelong resident of Emmett and a 1952 graduate of St. Stephens High School, Port Huron. Jack was a Korean War Veteran serving his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. Jack worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office and retired after 35 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing cards and working in his family apple orchard business. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Emmett for 80 years, where he served on the parish council, was an usher and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by four children: Nancy (Mark) Hollis of Boyne City, Kathy (Dave) Watza of Ann Arbor, Lisa Hall of Chesterfield, and John (Stacey) Donnellon of Emmett; 14 beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Kathryn and Michael Hollis, Jack, Joe, Anne and Molly Watza, Anthony and Luke Hall, Matthew, Mark, Paul, Garret and Connor Donnellon. One sister Janice Cowhy of Clinton and one brother and sister in law Tom and Claudia Donnellon of Bloomfield Hills, sisters-in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Donnellon of Port Huron, Ann Vinckier of Yale, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Jane and William McLaughlin of Romeo and Pat and Sharon O'Connor of Portage and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many lifelong friends and special friend Linda Hoyt.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law James (Garry) and Ann Donnellon, brother Dan Donnellon, sister and brother-in-law Mary Jo and Robert Rush, brothers-in-law, Alfred Cowhy and Robert Vinckier.

Memorials are suggested to the Village of Emmett Outdoor Court Pavilion fund. A graveside service will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kenockee on Wednesday, April 22nd with Father Tom Kuehnemund officiating. A memorial celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
