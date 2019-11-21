|
John Henry Waters
John Henry Waters, 75, passed away at McLaren Port Huron Hospital Tuesday, November 19, 2019. John was born October 5, 1944 to the late Peter and Alma Waters. He is survived by his girlfriend, Lisa Goodin, children, Rene Rowley, Lisa (Mike Horn) Nabozny, Angie (Ben Delorey) Waters and Bradley (Lauren Hercliff) Waters, stepson, Jeremy (Simone) Goodin, grandchildren, Ashley, John III and Peyton Rowley, Emma and Nathan Nabozny and Clayton Goodin, sisters, Mary Lou Lee and Leann Waters. Also, survived by his dog Maverick and many special friends. John is preceded in death by the loving family that raised him, Alger and Jessie Green.
John proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Emmett Fire Department after 29 years of service, was a member of the Peck American Legion - Post 489, was an honorary member of the Emmett VFW - Post 5585 and a member of the Carpenters Union Local 687. John loved farming, hunting and riding in his John Deere Gator.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, MI 48062.
Memorial donations may be made to "Wishes of the Family"
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019