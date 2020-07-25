1/1
John J. Lappin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Lappin

Yale - John Joseph Lappin, 76 of Yale, passed away on Saturday - July 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born January 3, 1944, in Detroit, son of the late Robert E. and Agatha (Marchard) Lappin.

John was a veteran of Vietnam, receiving five bronze stars and several other awards, in the fourth infantry. John was a friendly guy, who liked to try to make people laugh!

He is survived by his brothers; Thomas (Eileen) Lappin, Larry Lappin, Edward (Rita) Lappin and Patrick Richard Lappin, along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brothers; William, Bob and David and sisters; Elizabeth Luella Champine and Patricia (Patsy) DuChateau.

Cremation has taken place. No service planned at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Jowett Funeral Home -1634 Lapeer Ave. Port Huron.

View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved