John J. Lappin
Yale - John Joseph Lappin, 76 of Yale, passed away on Saturday - July 18, 2020, in his home.
He was born January 3, 1944, in Detroit, son of the late Robert E. and Agatha (Marchard) Lappin.
John was a veteran of Vietnam, receiving five bronze stars and several other awards, in the fourth infantry. John was a friendly guy, who liked to try to make people laugh!
He is survived by his brothers; Thomas (Eileen) Lappin, Larry Lappin, Edward (Rita) Lappin and Patrick Richard Lappin, along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brothers; William, Bob and David and sisters; Elizabeth Luella Champine and Patricia (Patsy) DuChateau.
Cremation has taken place. No service planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Jowett Funeral Home -1634 Lapeer Ave. Port Huron.
