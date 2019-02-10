|
|
John K. Mackay
Fort Gratiot - John Kendall Mackay of Fort Gratiot, Michigan passed in the presence of his family on February 6, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frances and Kenneth Mackay. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Harriet Mackay Kirchner.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Marilyn Sorenson Mackay, children, Jeanne Mackay, Bruce Mackay, Mary Mackay, Laura (David) Dahnke and Kenneth (Jennifer) Mackay; grandchildren, Jack Garrettson, Ellen Garrettson, Christian Dahnke, Emily Mamps; niece, Susan (Scott) Kirchner Sager and beloved Scottie dog, Willy and cat Romeo.
John graduated from Marysville High School in 1947 and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the time of the Korean War conflict. His early career was spent sailing the Great Lakes, serving aboard several iron-ore carriers. His last assignment was as Wheelsman on the T.W. Robinson of the Bradley Transportation line.
Upon completion of a plumbing apprenticeship program under the tutelage of the late Jack D. Gresley, John would eventually become a licensed master plumber, establishing his own business, Wolverine Plumbing and Heating. He later merged this business with his former mentor establishing Gresley-Mackay Plumbing and Heating, which grew to include several partners and served the Blue Water area for many decades.
John was a hands on type of person who loved to take part in all aspects of his home maintenance. He could usually be found tinkering in his garage or involved in building projects of one kind or another.
From his youngest days, John loved participating in seasonal outdoor activities but sailing and being on the Great Lakes were his passions. He served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, teaching boating safety classes as well as being instrumental in the re-construction of the Port Huron Yacht of which he was a member for many years.
He enjoyed working with youth and was an assistant scout master for a time and later a Junior Hockey coach.
The greatest joy in John's life was his family. He was a loving husband and father who devoted his life to serving his family in every possible way. John was happiest when he knew there was an occasion when every member of the family could be together. He was well loved by all who knew him and was always cheerfully willing to lend a hand whenever needed. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Cremation has taken place. The family honors the memory of John and invite you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Smith Family Funeral Home - North, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the Reverend Max Amstutz officiating.
Memorials suggested to the Blue Water Humane Society, Blue Water District Boy Scouts of America, and .
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019