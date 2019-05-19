Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church,
Lexington, MI
View Map
Resources
John Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Watson


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John K. Watson Obituary
John K. Watson

Lexington - John K. Watson, 61, passed away peacefully Wednesday May 15, 2019 at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor after a battling a muscle disease and cancer.

He was born October 10, 1957 to Audrey Winn Tregembo and the late James Watson. He married his high school sweetheart Carol A. Glutting on June 28, 1980 in Livonia.

Surviving John are his wife Carol of Lexington; mother Audrey of Westland; son James (Lindsay) of Bloomfield Hills; daughter Jennifer (Matthew) Douglas of Sarnia, Ontario; grandchildren Gavin and Shane Watson; Aven and Reid Douglas; brother Dennis (JoAnn) of Security, Colorado; and his beloved dog Max. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many other loved ones.

John retired after 27 years of dedicated service to Lexington Fire and Rescue as the assistant Fire Chief. John, with his wife Carol, owned and operated A-1 Cottage Rentals, and are the former owners of Watson Manor in Lexington. He was fortunate to have coached both his son and daughter in Little League sports. John was a member of the Cros-Lex Eagles Aerie #4465, and a past Master Councilor for the Order of DeMolay. He was an avid golfer, playing in two leagues, and was awarded a gold putter for his hole-in-one on hole 16 at Huron Shores Golf Club. He was a committed Lions fan with family, having enjoyed season tickets for 27 years.

Visitation will be from 2 to 9 Tuesday, May 21 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington; and from 11 to 12 Wednesday, May 22 at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, May 22 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lexington. The Rev. Barry Sheldon will officiate. Burial will be at the Lexington Municipal Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Fire Department.
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019
