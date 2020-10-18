1/1
John "Jack" Kelly
Marine City - Kelly, John "Jack" of Marine City, passed away on October 17, 2020.

Jack proudly served the City of Marine City, MI for 30 years. Committing himself to the community as a police officer and retiring as Chief of Police. His employment for Marine City was preceded with an enlistment in the U.S. Navy after graduation from Holy Cross High School. Upon honorable discharge, Jack earned his BA Degree at Michigan State University, where he was employed as a resident advisor, graduate assistant, assistant instructor and police officer at MSU while doing his undergraduate and graduate professional training. Jack also earned AA Degree from St. Clair County Community College and completed the State mandated Police Office Certification training at the Mid Michigan Police Academy.

Jack has been a lifelong resident of Marine City. While employed by the city, he actively participated in the community as a working member and officer of the Marine City Lions Club, the East China Township School District Scholarship Foundation and the Marine City summer festival, as well as a variety of County Criminal Justice related committees and task forces dealing with juveniles. He was an original board member of the St. Clair County Substance abuse advisory committee.

Jack is survived by his sisters Catherine L'Heureux and Gail Westrick. Nieces and Nephews; Katherine Bowran, Carl (Ramona) Peterson, Gerold (Maria) Peterson, Kelly Lesniak, Paul (Cassendra) L'Heureux, Cynthia (Aaron) Sycamore, Tracy (Paul) Peacock and Kaylyn LaLonde.

Preceded in death are his parents, Walton and Josephine (Tremper) Kelly, Sister, Mary Josephine McKendrick, Brother-in-laws Daniel McKendrick, Eugene L'Heureux and Marvin Westrick.

Private funeral arrangements will be made by Young Funeral Home, China Twp., MI. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2020.
