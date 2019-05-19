|
|
John L. Greenlee, Jr.
Columbus Twp. - John L. Greenlee, Jr., age 82, of Columbus Twp., passed away May 15, 2019. He was born September 14, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA. He married Suzanne Caluwe in Detroit on September 19, 1961.
John faithfully served his country with the United State Air Force, serving four years of active duty and two years of active reserve. He was honorably discharged on October 16, 1961. While serving he belonged to SAC-340th Bombardment Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri where he was a Sentry dog handler with his dog Chief.
He graduated from California State College with a BS in mechanical engineering and a Masters Degree in engineering from Wayne State University. John taught adult education and rehabilitation to past military with PTSD. John derived a great enjoyment from teaching and rehabilitating adults in the mechanical field.
He had a long career in engineering and transmission development at Chevrolet Motor Division retiring in 1991. He was an avid reader and enjoyed rebuilding and racing autos and boats. John was also a proud supporter and fund raiser for animal welfare in the Blue Water Area.
He is survived by his wife; Suzanne Greenlee. He is also survived by his sister; Patricia Rissmann, nieces and nephews; Maryanne (Dr. Richard) Greenberg, Judith (Robert) Zimpfer, Leslie Guilbault, Timothy (Kimberly) Guttenschwager, Tricia (Gilbert) Ripley, and Thomas (Diana) Rissmann.
He will be fondly remembered and forever missed by his 11 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great niece.
Visiting hours are Monday, May 20 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, May 21 will begin at 10:30 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair and 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair.
Memorials are suggested to : Blue Water Humane Society 6266 Lapeer Rd. Clyde, MI 48049. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019