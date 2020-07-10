John L. Wehrwein
Port Huron - Mr. John L. Wehrwein, age 81, of Port Huron, passed away on July 8, 2020, in his home.
He was born on June 13, 1939, in Port Huron to the late John and Helen Wehrwein.
John served honorably in the United States Navy and Air Force, he retired from the Chrysler Corp., John was a member of The American Legion and Moose Lodge, and he was the owner of Gemini School of Self Defense, John was also in the Martial Arts hall of fame.
He is survived by daughter and son in law, Betty (Kenneth) Daft, daughter, Bonnie Curley, four grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brother and sister in law, Robert "Luke" (Alma) Wehrwein, and several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Wehrwein, brother, Fred and brother, Norman.
Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial Tributes may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society.
