1/1
John L. Wehrwein
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Wehrwein

Port Huron - Mr. John L. Wehrwein, age 81, of Port Huron, passed away on July 8, 2020, in his home.

He was born on June 13, 1939, in Port Huron to the late John and Helen Wehrwein.

John served honorably in the United States Navy and Air Force, he retired from the Chrysler Corp., John was a member of The American Legion and Moose Lodge, and he was the owner of Gemini School of Self Defense, John was also in the Martial Arts hall of fame.

He is survived by daughter and son in law, Betty (Kenneth) Daft, daughter, Bonnie Curley, four grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brother and sister in law, Robert "Luke" (Alma) Wehrwein, and several nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Wehrwein, brother, Fred and brother, Norman.

Services will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial Tributes may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society.

To view obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved