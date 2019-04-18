|
|
John Papajohn
Kimball Twp. - John Papajohn, 88, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was born April 10, 1931 in Detroit to the late John and Katherine Papajohn. He married Sophie Pantelides on June 15, 1969 in Detroit. She died March 6, 2016.
Mr. Papajohn was a teacher and principal with Detroit Public Schools for 38 years before his retirement. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan State University. John was a devout member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by a daughter, Markel (Paul) Keller; son-in-law, Charlie Zickgraf; grandchildren, Mikayla, Preston, Alayna and Karston Keller and Zachary Zickgraf; and a sister, Katherine Sgouris. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Alexandra Zickgraf.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019