Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salvation Army
2000 Court Street
Port Huron, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Salvation Army
2000 Court Street
Port Huron, MI
John Paul Lepien Sr.


1951 - 2019
John Paul Lepien Sr. Obituary
John Paul Lepien, Sr.

Port Huron - John P. Lepien, Sr., "JP", 68, of Port Huron, passed away on September 24, 2019 in his home unexpectedly.

He was born on May 12, 1951 in Port Huron, son of the late Dr. Marvin Lepien and Wanda Lepien.

John was a self-employed landlord. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. John was one to help anyone and everyone he could.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tanya (Ronald) Lynch; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy (William III) Cote; son, John Paul Lepien Jr.; and their mother, Melanie Lepien. John is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as several sisters and brothers.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbie Lepien on June 29, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 2000 Court Street, Port Huron. John's daughter, Wendy Cote will officiate. Visiting hours will be prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Ruby Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave. at 17th Street, Port Huron.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
