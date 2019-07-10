|
John R. Gerstenberger
Fort Gratiot - John Russell Gerstenberger, 59, of Fort Gratiot, died Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was born January 15, 1960 in Port Huron to Clayton and the late Jean Gerstenberger.
John was employed as an automotive mechanic for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Ryan K. Gerstenberger; grandchildren, Michael and Abbey; step son, Shaun Marenich; father, Clayton Gerstenberger; sister, Carole (Scott) Corbett; brother, Dan Gerstenberger; and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Gerstenberger.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon - 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2645 Howard Street.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019