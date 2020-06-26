John R. "Jack" Roth
Clyde Township - John Raymond "Jack" Roth, 83, of Clyde Township, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
He was born March 31, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Christian J. and Sophia W. Roth. He married Karen Lee Gratton on September 7, 1963 in St. John's United Church of Christ, Port Huron.
John was a 1955 graduate of Port Huron High School and attended Ferris State and Michigan State Universities. He owned and operated Roth Dairy until his retirement in 2017 and was the first distributor of Yoplait yogurt in the U.S. The business was started by his father in 1937. John was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; three children, Rebecca Roth of Fort Gratiot, Sheryl "Sherry" (Jeff) Smith of Neenah, Wisconsin, and John R. (Tammy) Roth Jr. of Portage; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Abigail Smith and Sophia, Jacquelyn and Heidi Roth; two sisters, Miriam Roth of Port Huron and Judith "Judy" (Nelson) Armstrong of Scottsdale, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Sabatine; and a nephew, Nelson Armstrong III.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Dr. Richard E. Hotchkin will officiate. The service livestream can be viewed on John's obituary page of the funeral home website.
Everyone is invited to gather at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home parking lot for the procession to Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be David McElroy, Ray Foltz, Michael Hayes, Charlie Barrett, Rod Niemi and Richard Huegli.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice Home or St. John's United Church of Christ.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.