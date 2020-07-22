John R. "Jack" Warner
Fort Gratiot - John Richard "Jack" Warner, 82, of Fort Gratiot, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was born December 5, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Ervin and Roxanna "Ann" Warner. He married Iva Vincent on November 2, 1956 in Marysville.
Mr. Warner was a 1955 graduate of Port Huron High School. He was a conductor with Grand Trunk Western Railroad, retiring after 40 years of service. He attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iva; three children, Douglas (Debora) Warner, Kimberly Peeling and Diana (Paul) Middleton; a sister, Virginia Chapman; a brother, Clyde (Sharon) Warner; six grandchildren, Cheresa (Dan) Antoszewski, Courtney (Marc) Geilow, Chantel (Mark) Warner, Chelsea Peeling, Ryan Peeling and James (Amber) Peeling; many great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, William (Cindy) Willett; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Miles and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son; a sister, Shirley Lynch; two brothers-in-law, Sterling Chapman and Glen Lynch; and three great grandchildren, Aliannah, Colton and Adalynne Peeling.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Brian Ake will officiate.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot. Pallbearers will be John's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
