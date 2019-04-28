John "Jack" Recor



Fort Gratiot - John "Jack" Recor, age 83 , of Fort Gratiot, passed away on April 15th after a long illness. He was born to the late Calvin and Laura Recor on January 11th, 1936, in Port Huron.



On November 2, 1963 he married Joann Brooks. Jack served two years in the United States Army and spent 30 years of his working career at SEMCO Energy. He immensely enjoyed hunting, a game of golf, water activities, biking, traveling, and his volunteer work at the Red Cross. Jack was a longtime member and servant at the Port Huron Church of Christ.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Solliday and Donna (Larry) Collins. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Joann and daughters, Julie Porter of Port Huron, Janae (Rick) McLane of Missouri and Jill (Tony) Clyne of Clyde. He leaves seven grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathan Porter, Adria, Devin and Jesse McLane and Courtney and Dylan Clyne. Also surviving are brother-in-law Craig Solliday, sisters-in-law, Sharon Twist, Marlene Stiles and many precious nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25th, preceded by one hour of visitation at the Church of Christ, 756 17th Street, Port Huron. Pastor Lamar Black will officiate. Memorials may be made to the church or the Red Cross.



Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



