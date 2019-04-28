Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ
756 17th Street
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
756 17th Street
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Recor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Recor


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Jack" Recor Obituary
John "Jack" Recor

Fort Gratiot - John "Jack" Recor, age 83 , of Fort Gratiot, passed away on April 15th after a long illness. He was born to the late Calvin and Laura Recor on January 11th, 1936, in Port Huron.

On November 2, 1963 he married Joann Brooks. Jack served two years in the United States Army and spent 30 years of his working career at SEMCO Energy. He immensely enjoyed hunting, a game of golf, water activities, biking, traveling, and his volunteer work at the Red Cross. Jack was a longtime member and servant at the Port Huron Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Solliday and Donna (Larry) Collins. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Joann and daughters, Julie Porter of Port Huron, Janae (Rick) McLane of Missouri and Jill (Tony) Clyne of Clyde. He leaves seven grandchildren, Kaylee and Nathan Porter, Adria, Devin and Jesse McLane and Courtney and Dylan Clyne. Also surviving are brother-in-law Craig Solliday, sisters-in-law, Sharon Twist, Marlene Stiles and many precious nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25th, preceded by one hour of visitation at the Church of Christ, 756 17th Street, Port Huron. Pastor Lamar Black will officiate. Memorials may be made to the church or the Red Cross.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now