John "Roger" Romatz
St. Clair - John "Roger" Romatz, age 82 of St. Clair, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. He was born October 15, 1939 to the late John and Myra Romatz. On November 19, 1974 he married Christine Stieger. Roger owned and operated Titanium Products, Richmond for over 35 years. He was a 32nd degree lifetime Mason, and a longtime member of the Smiths Creek Masonic Lodge 491.
Roger is survived by his wife of 45 years, Christine; children, Heather (Kenneth) Burton, John (Danielle) Romatz; grandchildren, Alexander Scholz, Abigail and John Romatz; siblings, Herbert Romatz, Betty (Daryl) Campau, and Tina Hart.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Sherry and Lore; as well as his brother, Norman.
Private Family services have been conducted with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com