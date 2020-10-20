1/1
John T. "Jack" Hill
John T. "Jack" Hill

Fort Gratiot -

John Thomas "Jack" Hill, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was born June 23, 1936 in St. Thomas, Ontario to the late John F. and Thelma Hill. He married L. Susan Wismer on November 24, 1974 in Port Huron.

Jack was a landlord in Sarnia, Ontario for 20 years and an electrician for the manufacturing industry in Chemical Valley.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; his daughter, Julie Rockwell; two step-children, Deborah and John (Lauri); and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn and step-son, Scott.

Private services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
