John T. Suchin
Jeddo - John T. Suchin, age 70, of, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron surrounded by his family.
He was born in Sandusky, Michigan on May 10, 1948, the son of the late John and Mildred (Hodgins) Suchin.
John graduated from Port Huron High School. He had a black belt in karate.
John married Rebecca Riedel in Port Huron, Michigan on October 28, 1993. He loved to go deer hunting with his son and grandsons. John was an avid fisherman, loved sports, and especially football. He worked for Mueller Brass for many years, he was the President of the local union chapter #218 IAM. One of John's highlights in his life was meeting President Bill Clinton.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 25 years; a son, John (Cora Lawrence) Suchin; step-daughter, Jennifer (Dawn Blain) Schott; grandsons, John Suchin and Andrew Blockeel; step-granddaughters, Kara Schott and Brooklyn Schott; two brothers and three sisters; many nieces and nephews.
The family honors the memory of John and invites you to share memories on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home North. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorial are suggested to Donor's Choice of Charities.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 5, 2019