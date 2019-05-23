Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
John W. Clarkson

Croswell - John W. Clarkson, a lifetime resident of Croswell, age 62, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.

He was born February 7, 1957 in Sandusky, son of Lyle & Rita (Watson) Clarkson. John and Laurilee Kay Robson were married May 27, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV.

John was a professional truck driver for 37 years with over 3,000,000 miles. He received many awards for no accidents. He was an avid pool player, loved camping, playing horseshoes, hunting, cooking for his family, and in his younger days bowling and golf. John graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School Class of 1975. He was a member of Croswell Sons of the American Legion Post #255 and the Croswell Eagles.

His is survived by his wife Laurilee of Croswell; parents Lyle & Rita Clarkson; stepmother Karen Molesworth; son Justin (Sasha) Clarkson of Croswell; daughters Nicole (Richy) Suratt and Amanda (Nathan) Bird, all of Applegate; stepdaughter Robyn (Joe) Romain of Yale; stepson Ryan Stevens of Cass City; sisters Mary (Mark) Ellis of TN and Laura (Tom) McMeans of IN; brother Gary (Kelly) Clarkson of IN; and 14 grandchildren, that he loved with all of his heart.

John was preceded in death by his birth father John Molesworth.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday May 23, 2019 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. Pastor Paul Gaymon will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 -11 AM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Family or a .

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 23 to May 26, 2019
