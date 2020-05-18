|
John W. Martens
Port Huron - John W. Martens 92, of Port Huron, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 19, 1927, the son of Emil Cyril Martens and Elizabeth Clarke Martens. He married Jeanne Cudlip on October 1, 1971, in Port Huron, Michigan.
John was an agent with State Farm Insurance and retired from the company after 40 years of service. He was actively involved in theater where he enjoyed both acting and directing. John was a member of the Port Huron First United Methodist Church and was a part of the Men's Club and Choir. He loved playing golf, woodworking, and he enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jeanne are his children, Debby (Bill) Buechner of Orlando, Florida, John T. (Sue) Martens of Bradenton, Florida, Michele Martens of San Diego, California, Eileen Lowe (James Peters) of Orlando, Florida; step-children, Diane (Gary) Barnett of Folsom, California, Jim (Maggie) Cudlip of Gilbert, Arizona, Michael Cudlip of Honor, Michigan, and Cheryl (Franz) Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial are suggested to Port Huron First United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service and a luncheon will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020