John W. W. McCallom
Kimball Township - John William Wright McCallom, 71, of Kimball Township, died Friday, November 1, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.
He was born November 18, 1947 in Port Huron to the late George and Winifred McCallom. He married his childhood sweetheart, Linda Kay Middleton on November 27, 1965 in Sparlingville Pilgrim Holiness Church.
John was employed with American Tape for over 40 years. He loved fishing, working outdoors on his tractor, gardening, and going on day trips around Michigan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; daughter, Brenda (William) Jaskoski; sons, John and Dennis McCallom; grandchildren, Joshua and Miranda Jaskoski, and John, Andrew, Dennis, and Shane McCallom; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special companion dog, Jynx. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Stehlik, Georgia "Jean" Taylor, and Marjorie Matthews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Joe Doenges will officiate.
Burial will be in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019