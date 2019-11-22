|
|
Joseph Anthony Gauthier
Marine City -
Joseph A. Gauthier, 29, of Marine City entered eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1990 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Carrie Gauthier. Joseph worked as a landscaper for Precision Care for seven years. When he wasn't working, he volunteered annually for the American Cancer Society's Bark for Life of St. Clair County. He also helped re-build the Imagination-Station in St. Clair. Joseph loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He was very social and enjoyed playing darts, pool, poker and spending time with friends and family. He had a kind heart and a generous spirit. Most of all he was devoted to his family. Joseph is survived by his mother, Carrie (Don) Wills; the mother of his children, Crystal Ringeisen; his son, Bryson; his daughter Serena; his step-brother, Parker Miles; his grandparents, Darlene Zalewski, Patricia Gauthier and David (Sue) Zalewski; his Godparents, Tim Gauthier and Tina Balk; aunts and uncles, Tina Balk, Stacie (George) Costigan, Amanda Gauthier, Carolann (Bruce) Fraser, Nancy Jurewicz, Deborah (Dave) Winalis, Linda Wills and Jacqueline (Dave) Gibson; cousins, Brenden (Courtney) Rizzo, Haylie Zalewski, Sean Hoover, George Costigan Jr. and Harrison Costigan, Michele (Corey) Bastian, Jeff Kosztowny, Tonya Mitchell, Shannon Gibson, Jessica Gibson and Dakota Biggs and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and Grandfather Richard. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a vigil service being held at 7:00pm in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation being held from 11:00 am until the time of Mass in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019