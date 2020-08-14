1/1
Joseph E. Gonzales
Joseph E. Gonzales

Port Huron -

Joseph Eugene Gonzales, 63, of Port Huron, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was born July 8, 1957 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Florentine "Mary" Gonzales. He married Connie M. Becker on May 9, 2020 in Port Huron.

Joseph was employed with Mueller Brass. He loved riding Harley's, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his cat, Harley.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Leticia (Tim) Olvera; sons, Justin (Trina) Castillo and Matthew Rautheaux; step-children, Nichole (Jeffrey) Alexander and Scott (Angel) Curtis; grandchildren, Tanya (Matt), Henry (Gina), Alana, Jayk, Landon, Mikasi, Amilio, Lexus, Kaylee, Gabe, Carter, Eli, Kamden and Royce; great grandchildren, Malia, Mattie, Marlee and Henry III; four brothers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his son, Joey Lovik; granddaughter, Aubree Lynn Alexander; and brother Robert "Bob" Almanza.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
