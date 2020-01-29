Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rhein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Rhein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward Rhein Obituary
Joseph Edward Rhein

Richmond - 88, of Richmond, was welcomed by his savior Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Joseph honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, during the Korean War.

He attended church at Life In Christ Fellowship, St. Clair, and worked as a truck driver for Macomb County Road Commission for 29 years before his retirement in December of 1993. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 55 years; two sons, Daniel (Cindy) of Capac and Thomas (Sarah) Rhein of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren, Naomi, Isaac, Samantha, Matthew and Gwen; two sisters, Virginia DeCook and Mary Ann Cumper and a brother, Howard Rhein, as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.

His family honors the memory of Joseph and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 31, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Jim Achatz, pastor of Life In Christ Fellowship Church, St. Clair, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery, Richmond.

Memorials are suggested to the family. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -