|
|
Joseph Edward Rhein
Richmond - 88, of Richmond, was welcomed by his savior Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Joseph honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, during the Korean War.
He attended church at Life In Christ Fellowship, St. Clair, and worked as a truck driver for Macomb County Road Commission for 29 years before his retirement in December of 1993. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 55 years; two sons, Daniel (Cindy) of Capac and Thomas (Sarah) Rhein of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren, Naomi, Isaac, Samantha, Matthew and Gwen; two sisters, Virginia DeCook and Mary Ann Cumper and a brother, Howard Rhein, as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.
His family honors the memory of Joseph and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 31, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Rev. Jim Achatz, pastor of Life In Christ Fellowship Church, St. Clair, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery, Richmond.
Memorials are suggested to the family. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020