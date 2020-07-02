Joseph J. Stockhausen



Port Charlotte - Joseph J. Stockhausen, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida formerly of St. Clair, Michigan passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.



He was born in Miami, Florida on Dec. 7, 1932 son of the late Fred and Rose Stockhausen.



Joe married Coe Fix on Dec. 4, 2004. They loved to travel, play bridge and be with family.



Joe served in the Air Force in the Korean War. He spent most of his life working for Diamond Crystal Salt company, a company and people he truly loved.



Surviving, in addition to his wife Coe are three children, June (Eddie) Phillips, Mark (Sara) Stockhausen and Beth (Jay) Stahl; sister, Mary Carol (Ron) Ochipa, Sister In-law Martha Stockhausen; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Joe was proceeded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose Stockhausen, sisters Dorthy Gresham, Rosemary Mills; and Fred Stockhausen.



Arrangements were entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store