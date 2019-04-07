|
Joseph M. Brady
Marine City - Joseph M. Brady, age 97, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at St. Anne's Mead where he had been in residence for the past year. Joe was predeceased by three sisters, Marian Loftus, Helen Wineman, Kathleen Daly, and two brothers, Edward and Frank. Joe is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from the University of Detroit Dental School and practiced dentistry in Farmington, MI until retiring to Marine City, where he was a diligent and dedicated volunteer at Holy Cross Catholic Church/Our Lady on the River Parish. Joe also was a Veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church, 610 South Water Street, Marine City, MI, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 am. Memorial donations should be made to Our Lady on the River Parish. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019