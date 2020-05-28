Joseph "Joe" Oles
Joseph "Joe" Oles

Evart - Joseph "Joe" Oles, age 88, of Evart passed away May 23, 2020 in Cadillac, MI. He was born December 26, 1931. He served his country with the U.S. Air Force as a military Police Officer. He married Theresita Oles on May 25th, 1957 in Port Huron, MI. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved the lottery and his "retirement job" at Soaring Eagle. He loved baseball and the Tigers. He found endless entertainment in keeping up with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Joe (Cindy) Oles, Linda (Rick) Kas, Carol Brinker, Mary (Stanley) Weglarz, David (Celia) Oles, 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; sister Berniece Schmitz.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa, 5 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
