Joseph Pavlov
Joseph Pavlov

St. Clair - Joseph Pavlov passed away on October the 8th, 2020. He was born March 11, 1928 to George and Catherine Pavlov.

Joe served in the Korean War from 1950 - 1952. Upon returning home from Korea, Joe married Lorraine Westbrook. In 1952, Joe purchased his first truck and began hauling steel for Eugene Welding. In 1960, he opened his own transportation business, Marysville Truck Equipment, fulfilling a need in the industry. In addition to owning and operating a business, Joe enjoyed volunteering with the Disabled American Veterans and the Red Cross for many years.

Joe is survived by his sons, Timothy (Mary Jane), Phil, and Ken (Sandi) and daughters Deborah (Dan) Johnson and JoAnne McCartney, along with their children, Anthony (Stacey) Johnson, Cory Johnson, Natalie (Andy) Fountain, TJ Pavlov, Michael (Jenna) McCartney, Katie McCartney, Sara (Adam) Degroff, Lindsey, Anson, Branden, Collin and Lainey Pavlov. Great grandchildren include Connor Boatman, Ethan, Noah, Camden and Lilly Johnson, Whitey and Vivienne DeGroff, Eleanor and Andrew Fountain and Hunter and Cole McCartney. He is also survived by his sister Anne Scribner, and brothers Tom (Betty) Pavlov and Dan (Janice) Pavlov, and David (Betty) Westbrook and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Meredith, wife Lorraine, and his parents George and Catherine Pavlov

A memorial gift in honor of Joe Pavlov can be made to St. Clair County Allied Veterans Council.

A private family graveside ceremony will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
