Joseph S. Schiros
Lexington - Joseph Sebastian Schiros, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a lengthy battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Joseph was from Dearborn, Michigan, living in Lexington, Michigan at the time of his death.
Joseph went to Ohio State and was an electrician at the General Motors Lake Orion Plant until his retirement. Joseph was also an active member of the Linden Sportsman Club of Linden, Michigan and an NRA instructor.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Schiros; his stepson, J.C. Kyle II; and his niece, Carrie Tyson and nephew, Johnny Gatten.
Besides his parents, Sebastian Schiros and Anne Wall, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Gatten.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in his memory to the ALS of Michigan-Lou Gehrig's Disease Non Profit Organization 24359 Northwestern Hwy., Ste. 100 Southfield, Michigan 48075.
Immediate family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences maybe shared at www.pomeroyhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020