Joseph Thomas St. James
St. Clair - Joseph Thomas St.James, age 30, of St. Clair, passed away suddenly on July 5th, 2020.
Joe was known as a compassionate gentle man, loving husband and Daddy, with a great sense of humor. Joe loved sports, especially Hockey, UFC, and his new found passion for golf. Joe enjoyed gaming and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Joe worked at the family Information Technology business for over 15 years as a Systems Engineer. Joe was very talented and had a vast knowledge of technology systems. He was working hard to meet his goal of taking over the family business in the future.
Joe is survived by his beautiful family, including his wife and two children. Rachel and Joe are not only husband and wife, but are best friends. He was an amazingly dedicated daddy to Vincent, age 2, and Peyton, age 1.
Joe was a loving son, and is survived by his parents Jim and Lisa St.James. He is also survived by father in-law Dave Trombley and mother in-law Chris Trombley.
He was a caring big brother, and is survived by his siblings Jaime St.James, Erin St.James, and best friend/brother Steven Dean. Additionally, he is survived by his sister in-laws Lauryn Trombley, Nicolle Trombley, and brother in-law Marty Trombley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Gerald and Ruth St.James. He is survived by his grandparents Mary Lou and Fred Black. He is also survived by many family and friends.
Arrangements are as follows:
Young Funeral Home 4061 St Clair Hwy, East China, MI 48054 (810) 329-4766
Visitation Friday July 10, 2020 from 2:00PM - 8:00PM
Visitation Saturday July 11, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM
The Service will be held at Young Funeral Home on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM, followed by a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery, 1245 Chartier Rd Marine City, MI 48039 for final prayers and burial. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. For the safety and comfort of others, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Vincent and Peyton's college funds. Checks can be delivered to Young's Funeral Home 4061 St. Clair Hwy, East China, MI 48054 and made out to Rachel St.James or can be sent electronically through Venmo App to @RachelStJames. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com