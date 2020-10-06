1/1
Joseph Vansach Jr.
Joseph Vansach Jr.

Marysville - Joseph Vansach Jr., 95, of Marysville, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1925 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Thelma and Joseph Vansach Sr. He married Mildred Wessel on August 27, 1949 in Port Huron. She died March 8, 1995. He married Ramona Fenner on November 2, 2002 in Marysville.

Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed with the City of Marysville Department of Public Works. He was a former member of Moose Lodge #158, American Legion J. Edward Mallorey Post #449 and Blue Water Aerie #3702.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona; daughters, Jane (William) Murray, Jodi Poupard, Lou Ann (Timothy) Evans and Donna (Randy) Walker; grandchildren, Tracy (Tim), Joey, Jason, Tanya (Eric), Ron (Laura), Bill (Melissa), Megan (Jeff) and Logan; step-children, Frederick (Rhonda) Fenner, Juanita Giraud (Chris McAlister) and Gregory Fenner; many step grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Lewis; sister-in-law, Bev Vansach; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Gary Vansach; sister, Mary (Gordon) Tomlin and brother-in-law, Jack Lewis.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Private services for the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.

Burial will be held in Riverlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
