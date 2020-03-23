Services
Joseph Fenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wesley Fenner

Joseph Wesley Fenner Obituary
Joseph Wesley Fenner

FENNER, Joseph Wesley - formerly of Sandusky, Michigan, age 77, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Howell. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Joseph was born in Amadore, Michigan on October 25, 1942, the son of the late Richard and Catherine (Burnham) Fenner. Surviving are wife, Carolann Fenner; Sisters, Betty Gottler and Lucy Pelc; Step-daughter, Dawn (David) Gaylord; Stepson, David (Rachael) Lindsay; 4 grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews; And many brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Fenner and sister, Mildred Fenner. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -