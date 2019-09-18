Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine A. "Joanne" Kane


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine A. "Joanne" Kane Obituary
Josephine A. "Joanne" Kane

North Street - Josephine Anne "Joanne" Kane, 76, of North Street, joined her parents and siblings in the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1943 in Detroit to the late James and Anne Kane.

Josephine was a 1961 graduate of St. Stephen High School and had worked at Huron St. Clair, Dualex and Takata Petri.

She is survived by four children, Anne (Tom) Graziosi, Beth Bedford, Monika (Bob) Weaver and Gerald (Christine) Laming; ten loving grandchildren, Tommy (Sarah) Graziosi, Anthony (Krystal) Graziosi, Aaron (Kristin) Bedford, Christopher (Patrice) Bedford, Rob (Stephanie) Weaver, Abby Weaver (John Church), Hannah Weaver and Zoe, Sophie and Emma Laming; four great grandchildren; five brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Elizabeth Kane; eight brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 p.m.

Joanne will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mid City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now