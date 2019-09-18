|
Josephine A. "Joanne" Kane
North Street - Josephine Anne "Joanne" Kane, 76, of North Street, joined her parents and siblings in the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She was born August 8, 1943 in Detroit to the late James and Anne Kane.
Josephine was a 1961 graduate of St. Stephen High School and had worked at Huron St. Clair, Dualex and Takata Petri.
She is survived by four children, Anne (Tom) Graziosi, Beth Bedford, Monika (Bob) Weaver and Gerald (Christine) Laming; ten loving grandchildren, Tommy (Sarah) Graziosi, Anthony (Krystal) Graziosi, Aaron (Kristin) Bedford, Christopher (Patrice) Bedford, Rob (Stephanie) Weaver, Abby Weaver (John Church), Hannah Weaver and Zoe, Sophie and Emma Laming; four great grandchildren; five brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Elizabeth Kane; eight brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 p.m.
Joanne will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mid City Nutrition. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019