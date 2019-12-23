|
Josephine Margaret Mericka
Port Huron - It is with a heavy heart that we tell of the passing of our mother, Josephine Margaret Mericka on December 18. 2019.
Our wonderful mom was known for her humor and her smile. She was tough and lived independently at her home until she needed assistance at the age of 97. At that time she moved to Marwood Manor. She spoke often of her wonderful care and friends at the Manor. She was always treated with love and dignity. The entire family appreciated the care given including hospice care.
Our mom loved unconditionally regardless of what anyone else might think. She fiercely defended her opinions especially when it came to politics.
Josephine was a long-time member of the Cedar Club as well as the Black River Country Club. She loved playing golf. One of her greatest thrills was making a hole in one while playing golf with her husband, George. Try as he did, he never succeeded in making his own hole in one.
Our family tradition was our celebration of Christmas Eve for years at mom's house. She proudly set the table and served us with so many of her ethic foods including her tabouli.
For many years mom, with the help of her husband George, was a caregiver for her daughter Gigi.
One of her favorite travels included Rome, where she had dinner at Alfredo's restaurant, known for the creation of pasta Alfredo. After dinner, the famous chef presented his golden knife and spoon to her!
She celebrated her 98th birthday with family and friends last January at the main hall at Marwood Manor, delighted to share her day.
Our mother was born to Michael and Margaret Abraham on January 12, 1921. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael and Theodore Abraham and sister Anna Gulley.
She is survived by her devoted family, Judith (Judy) Lombardo, Constance (Connie) Yarbrough, Georgette (Gigi) Mericka , Joseph Mericka and her loving daughter in law, Betty Mericka.
Also her grandchildren, Joe Yarbrough (and his wife Brea), Tina Yarbrough, Delinda Lombardo, Matthew Lombardo, Domenic Lombardo (and wife Cary), as well as two great-grandchildren, Jake and Indira Lombardo.
A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Virginia Miller, Director of Nursing, for the future hospice room at Marwood Manor.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019