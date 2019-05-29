|
Josephine Stafford
Fort Gratiot - 93, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Warren, Yale and Peck, entered into eternal life on May 26, 2019.
Josephine was born March 23, 1926, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan to Albert and Josephine Van Den Henden Guilliaems. She married Douglas Stafford on February 2, 1946. Josephine worked at the Warren Tank Plant during World War II and later worked at Redall Industries in Yale. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband for many years. Josephine was a member of Emanuel Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Yale since 1959. She faithfully belonged to the Emanuel Redeemer Ladies Guild. Josephine and Douglas enjoyed many winters in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Josephine is survived by her three children, Janie Stafford Alcock of Port Huron, Kathleen Stafford of Yale, Dr. Douglas (Cheryl) Stafford Jr., of Stoughton, Wisconsin. Josephine was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Gerald) Graves McClelland of Port Huron, Daniel (Bonnie) Graves of Birmingham, Denise (Freddie) Graves Willbanks of Brant, Michael (Breanne) Stafford of Victoria, Minnesota and Peter (Michelle) Stafford of Verona, Wisconsin. Her memory lives on with her great-grandchildren Kelly Jo, Rachel, Max, Ryan, Kathleen and Jonathan McClelland; Margaret, Penelope and Charles Graves; Elijah Willbanks; Benjamin and Colette Stafford; Camilla and Charles Stafford.
Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Douglas Stafford, who died on November 30, 2018; twin brother, Joseph Guilliaems and grandson, Justin Graves.
A Service of Christian Victory will take place 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Emanuel Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11091 Yale Road, Yale, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Greg Sitzman, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.
Memorials may be made to Emanuel Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019