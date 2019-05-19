Josephine Zuccarini



Marysville - Josephine Zuccarini, 98, of Marysville, died Friday, May 17, 2019.



She was born May 3, 1921 in Watertown, New York to the late Dominic and Mary Folino.



Josephine was a member of Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church and a former member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores. In her later years, she developed her talents as an artist. She loved her Lord and Savior and her family passionately.



Josephine is survived by her daughters, Lois Zuccarini and Barbara (Robert) See; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Amerigo G. Zuccarini and her daughter, Mary Ann Zuccarini.



Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm Tuesday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Josephine will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo, KHS will officiate.



Memorials may be given to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003



