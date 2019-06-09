|
|
Joshua Michael Gardner
Grand Rapids - Joshua Michael Gardner, 40, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Port Huron, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He was born May 30, 1979 in San Diego, California.
Josh was employed with Metal Masters Construction as a salesman.
He is survived by his mother, April Gardner; his sister, Kristen Gardner; stepmother, Tina Torello; grandparents, Robert Gardner and Loula Nechita; nephew, Tommy Gardner; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Gardner; and grandmother, Marion Gardner.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Hillside Wesleyan Church, 5114 N. River Rd., Clyde, MI with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Bill Kinnan will officiate.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019