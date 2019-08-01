|
Joyce Ann Thompson
Grand Rapids - Joyce Ann Thompson (Francek), age 76, passed away on July 29, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, fighting a courageous fourth cancer journey. Joyce Ann was born on April 12, 1943, and was preceded by her parents Charles and Rose Francek; her stepfather Floyd H. Chenoski (Rose); and sisters Mary Diane Rhody (Ron) and Jan Moore (Patrick). Joyce Ann is survived by her spouse Gerald F. (Jerry) Thompson; son Jeremy (Melissa) and son Scott (Diane); and two grandchildren, Ella Rose and Sebastian Christopher. Joyce Ann attended St. Christopher's Catholic School, grades one through eight, and graduated from Marysville High School in 1961. She attended Ashland College in Ashland, OH where she earned a BS degree in Education. Joyce Ann also earned her MA in Gifted Education at Grand Valley State University. Joyce Ann's first teaching job was at Voris Elementary in Akron, OH. Upon marriage, June 8, 1968, she taught at Coit Elementary, Kensington, Riverside Elementary and Ken-O-Sha in Grand Rapids, MI. A career of 34 years. Fourth grade, her favorite. Joyce Ann retired from teaching June 1999. She worked for Aquinas College as a field supervisor for pre-teachers plus she volunteered doing oral histories (80+) for Kentwood's Preservation Society. Joyce Ann enjoyed life and people and was active with golf, two book clubs, a runner in her early 60's (did 5ks), loved zumba and jazzercise classes at the gym and was a painter for 25 years, first in oil and then acrylic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Peter Vu at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1253 52nd Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49508. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to Mass.
