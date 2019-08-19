Services
Kalkaska Funeral & Cremation Services
152 S. Cedar
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-3346
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Joyce E. Brackenbury


1941 - 2019
Joyce E. Brackenbury Obituary
Joyce E Brackenbury

Rapid City - Joyce E Brackenbury, 77, of Rapid City passed away Friday August 16, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1941 to the late Frank and Ruth (Scott) Best in Port Huron Michigan. Joyce loved spending time in her flower garden, going to craft shows and most importantly being with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years James A. Brackenbury, children: Susan Brackenbury, Paul Brackenbury, Jill(Fred) Davis and James W. Brackenbury, grandchildren: Eric Brackenbury, A.J. Brackenbury, Michelle Sterosky, Laura Brackenbury, one great grandchild Jaylin Rose Sterosky, sisters: Marylin Presley and Sharron Newhouse, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Brackenbury, and brother Fred Best. A celebration of life will be held at the Kalkaska Funeral Home on August 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
