Joyce E. James
Joyce E. James

Sanford - Joyce E. James, age 78 of Sanford, formerly of Fort Gratiot, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020 while listening to Christian music with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Harry and Sylvia (Allen) Prouse was born August 14, 1942 in Buel Twp., Sanilac Co. Joyce worked with the St. Clair County Library, retiring in 1980 after 18 years of service. Joyce will be remembered as a devout Christian who loved being involved with her church. She was a supportive wife, homemaker and good neighbor where ever she lived. Joyce also enjoyed decorating her homes, going for long walks and keeping in contact with many special friends. Mostly, she'll be remembered for being a Mom to her little dogs as she always had one in her hands or on her lap, and a loving Grandmother who was always involved with her cherished grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Michael James of Sanford; sister, Janet (Jim) Welsch of Zephyrhills, FI.; brother, James (Ruth) Prouse of Sanford; brother-in-law Lewis Hurley of Croswell; step-children, Diane Ippolito of Fl., Thomas Ippolito of Fort Gratiot; grandchildren, Jessica, Justin (Nichol), Vanessa (George); 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her 11 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and 5 great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband Antonio Ippolito and her sister Sharon Hurley of Croswell.

Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillside Wesleyan Church, 5114 N. River Rd. Clyde Twp., MI 48049. Private burial of the cremains will be in the Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be offered to Hillside Wesleyan Church. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland, Michigan.

Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
