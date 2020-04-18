|
|
Joyce Elizabeth Burns
Yale - 88, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at the MediLodge of Yale.
She was born January 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Gillete) Seefried.
Her marriage to Edward Burns was July 2, 1949, in Columbus Township. Edward passed away on June 14, 1998.
Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Memphis High School. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yale. She enjoyed trail riding with Ed on their matching Tennessee Walkers, reading, star gazing, and going to the casino.
Surviving are four children, Timothy Burns of Zealand, Jayne (Rickey) Onyshkevich of Lakeport, Barbara (Albert) Mericle of Avoca, and Sharon Rector-Takacs of Yale; grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy), Benedict (Sunrise), Joseph (Jessica), Theresa (Ryan), Adam, Shannon (Christopher), Rodney, Michael, Richard, William, April (Jeffrey), AJ (Kelsey), Thomas (Ellen), Eddie, and Ian; great-grandchildren, Christal, Eileen, Keira, Connor, Emma, Addison, Finnegan, Victoria, Freya, Hannah, Eva, Andrew, Rodney, Rachael, Henry, Charlie, Hunter, Liam, Monroe, Wyatt, and Misha; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, William (2002), great-grandson, Joshua (2011), brother Richard Seefried, and sister, JoEllen Hawkins.
Family graveside services will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yale, with Fr. Tom Kuehnemund officiating.
Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020