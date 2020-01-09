|
|
Joyce Katherine Seppo
Grant Township - Joyce Katherine Seppo, finished well and entered into her new life with Christ on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Her number one priority in life was her commitment to her spiritual relationship with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born in Port Huron, June 5, 1922 to Walter and Eva Guenther. She grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and returned to live in Port Huron in 1950 for the remainder of her life.
She married the Reverend Toivo R. Seppo in 1949 and was married to him 35 years before his death in 1984. She ministered with him side-by-side and traveled many years and miles sharing the Gospel. She married Douglas Greer in 1995, and they enjoyed six years together.
Her greatest accomplishment was raising 5 godly sons. She was a homemaker, and active in all phases of Christian ministry, including: pastor's wife, piano and accordion player, children's ministry, prayer ministry, jail outreach, carnival outreaches, and Anchor Bay Evangelistic Association. She also attended Full Gospel Businessman for many years, along with Women's Aglow. Up to the age of 96, she led an outreach at Marwood Manor for "the old people"! Over her adult years, she attended church at Bethel Temple, People's Revival Center, Port Huron Assembly of God, Life of Faith Fellowship, Marysville Assembly of God, and Cros-Lex Assembly of God. She was a prayer warrior, and met weekly many years on Wednesday mornings with her lady friends to pray. She also attended House of Prayer meetings and weekly church prayer times. She had a list of her sons and spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she prayed over daily. She had a sweet spirit, infectious laugh, child-like innocence, and joyful attitude. She was a very rare person, who consistently put the Lord first in every area of her life. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Her family was her life, and she is survived by her 5 sons: Paul (Mary), Rev. Philip (Mary), John (Sherry), Rev. Mark (Karen), and Rev. Thomas (Brenda). She also leaves a legacy of 21 grandchildren (and spouses), and 33 great-grandchildren (with 3 who predeceased her). She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Krantz, and sister-in-law, Betty Guenther.
Her family mourns her loss, but rejoices in her new life free from the constraints of her physical limitations. Special thanks to Phil and Mary Seppo for 7 years of care at their home, and Scotland Manor during this last month.
Visitation will be held 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Marysville Assembly of God with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. The Reverend Jim Turner will officiate.
Memorial contributions made be made to ministries headed by her sons: Operation Transformation, Cros-Lex Assembly of God, or Vassar Victory Center. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020