Joyce Lynn Malcolm
Marysville - Joyce Lynn Malcolm (nee Knight), age 81, of Marysville, passed away in the arms of Jesus, April 25, 2020. She was born January 26, 1939. Joyce married Reginald "Jr" Malcolm July 22, 1957.
Joyce graduated from Chattahoochee Tech with her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. During her husband's 32 years of military service Joyce was faithfully at his side.
She will be remembered as a good wife, good mother and someone who loved her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her husband, Jr. Malcolm; daughter and son in law, Belinda (Frank) Corbat; grandchildren, Josh (Julie) Corbat, Rebekah (Jason) Mahoney and Russell (Erica) Corbat; great grandchildren, Caitlyn Marie, Ian, Isabel, Kierra' and step grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Reggie Malcolm; brother, Ernie Knight and parents, Russell and Mildred Raymond.
Family and friends are welcome to join Joyce's funeral procession Monday April 27th at 2:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home. We will process to Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp. where we will gather for a graveside service officiated by Joe DeHass. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
