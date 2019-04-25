|
Joyce M. Wilson
Fort Gratiot - Joyce Marie Wilson, 88, of Fort Gratiot, passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, April 22, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Raymond and Olga (Fortuna) Ellis.
Joyce Marie Ellis-Currier married John Wilson on May 12, 1972, in Port Huron. John passed away on July 2, 2016.
Joyce was a secretary for the Port Huron Area School District for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed her time with John as they would square dance, played golf, and played cards. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. Joyce was a parishioner of Lakeshore Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her children, James (Jane) Currier of Port Huron, Jeff (Catherine) Currier of Fort Gratiot, and Jan Currier of Jeddo; step-children, David Wilson, Martha (John Paul) Szelog and Susan Katonak; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald and Raymond Ellis; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Joyce in death is a step-son, Michael Wilson and a brother, Richard Ellis.
The family honors the memory of Joyce and invites you to a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, Fort Gratiot. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Reverend Bill Davis, pastor, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Allied Veterans Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2019