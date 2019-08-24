|
|
Judith A. Bachmann
Fort Gratiot - Judith Ann (Smith) Bachmann, 79, of Fort Gratiot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was born June 21, 1940 in Pontiac to the late Raymond A. and Vera Mae Smith. She married Albertus "Bert" Bachmann on a cold snowy day on January 16, 1960. They have been married for 59½ years.
Judy graduated from Yale High School in 1958. She and Bert lived as snowbirds in Estero, Florida during the winter months. Judy loved to be creative and was a natural born artist, painting in watercolors, acrylics and oil.
She is survived by her husband, Bert; a daughter, Anna (Dan) Presswood; a son, Eduard Bachmann; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Good-Schrader; and a son, Marty Bachmann.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Cornerstone Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Associate Pastor Joseph Linert will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Leukemia Foundation and Hunter Hospitality House. Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 24, 2019