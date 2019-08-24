Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Bachmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Bachmann


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Bachmann Obituary
Judith A. Bachmann

Fort Gratiot - Judith Ann (Smith) Bachmann, 79, of Fort Gratiot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was born June 21, 1940 in Pontiac to the late Raymond A. and Vera Mae Smith. She married Albertus "Bert" Bachmann on a cold snowy day on January 16, 1960. They have been married for 59½ years.

Judy graduated from Yale High School in 1958. She and Bert lived as snowbirds in Estero, Florida during the winter months. Judy loved to be creative and was a natural born artist, painting in watercolors, acrylics and oil.

She is survived by her husband, Bert; a daughter, Anna (Dan) Presswood; a son, Eduard Bachmann; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Good-Schrader; and a son, Marty Bachmann.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Cornerstone Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Associate Pastor Joseph Linert will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Leukemia Foundation and Hunter Hospitality House. Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now