Judith A. Martin
Croswell -
Judith A. (Camm) Martin, 80, of Croswell, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was born on August 20, 1938, in Croswell to Jack and Loretta Camm on a farm near where she lived most of her life. Judy graduated from Croswell High School with the class of 1956 and she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Martin in 1958. She was a devoted mother, homemaker and an active person in Croswell's local business community.
Judy was a remarkable cook/baker and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She even made sure each person had their favorite pie. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and being together on Bois Blanc Island. Her love of music kept her house filled and remains a part of the lives of those close to her.
She is survived by her sister Jacqueline (Harry) Pukay, daughter Denise (Paul) Steele, son Robert (Jackie) Martin, daughter Nancie (Jeff) Keeling, grandchildren; Ryan, Matthew, Brandon, Robert, Tyler, Nathan, Courtney, Jeffrey and Jessica, great grandchildren; Brady, Callahan and Sawyer. Judy was "Grandma Judy" to so many whether you were in her family or not. Her life was also enriched with the love of so many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents and a sister Jean.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and Sunday from 12:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home, with visiting from 10-11. Interment will follow in the Croswell Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from June 28 to June 30, 2019