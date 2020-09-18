1/1
Judith Ann Mierendorff
1947 - 2020
Judith Ann Mierendorff

Clyde Township - Mrs. Judith Ann Mierendorff, age 73, of Clyde Township, passed away on September 17, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on April 26, 1947, in Port Huron to the late Beryl and Dorothy Sherlock.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Simpson.

She was a bus driver for RESA and a former member of TOPS. Judith enjoyed crocheting and time with her family. Especially her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by her son, Rich Mierendorff, daughter, Crystal (Robert) Isaac, 5 grandchildren, Stephanie, Richie, Joyce, Brittaney and Robert, 2 great-grandchildren, Skylar and Jaxson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Sherlock, several nieces and nephews and stepson, Lucas Simpson.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Russ, Mike and Chuck Sherlock.

Services will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
