Judith Ann Schaller



Lakeport - Judith Ann (Russell) Schaller, age 69, of Lakeport, lost her battle with cancer of 7 years on June 26, 2019.



She was born on April 14, 1950, in Port Huron, to the late Jack and Mary Russell.



A 1968 graduate of Port Huron High school, she worked at Michigan Bell for 18 years. Judith married Roger Schaller on October 17, 1986 and together they had a son, David.



She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by all. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed cheering on the Detroit Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most.



Judith is survived by her husband, Roger, son, David (Stephanie Boyle), brother, Jim (Cheryl) Russell, brother-in-law, Al (Marilyn) Schaller, sister-in-law, Diane Schaller, goddaughter, Kelsey Russell and many nieces, nephews and friends including her dear friend, Ruth Rankin.



A funeral mass will be 11:00am Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church, 6945 Lakeshore Road, Lakeport. Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Russell, Philip Russell, Lawrence Schaller, Steven Schaller, Richard Schaller and Justin Schaller.



There will be a luncheon following services in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.



Visiting hours will be Sunday, 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron and Monday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at the church.



Memorial tributes may be made to St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.



A Rosary will be conducted at the funeral home on Sunday at 7:00pm.



The family would like to thank everyone who helped Judy during her battle - friends, family, doctors, nurses and especially her sister-in-law, Marilyn.



To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2019