1/1
Judith Darleen Sass
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Darleen Sass

Kimball Township - 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 6, 1940, in Port Huron, daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Williams) Logan.

Judy married Robert Sass on July 4, 1959, in Port Huron. Robert preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.

Judy graduated from Port Huron High School in 1959. She worked as a caregiver at Mercy Hospital before her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Aerie 3702 F.O.E. Judy liked to be outdoors and enjoyed camping, gardening, and canning. She especially loved spending time with her family and working her puzzle books.

She is survived by her three children, Jerri (Guy) Heinz of Avoca, Terri (Mike) Trotto of Capac, and Robert C. Sass of Port Huron; eight grandchildren, Carrie, Michael, Bobby, Kyle, Paige, Andrea, Alex, and Dylan; many great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Kay Sass; and brother, Charles Logan.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. visiting in the funeral home. Interment and graveside services will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.

Pallbearers will be Michael Trotto, Kyle Lester, Guy Heinz, Alex Heinz, Dylan Heinz, and Bobby Sass.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved