Judith Darleen Sass
Kimball Township - 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 6, 1940, in Port Huron, daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Williams) Logan.
Judy married Robert Sass on July 4, 1959, in Port Huron. Robert preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.
Judy graduated from Port Huron High School in 1959. She worked as a caregiver at Mercy Hospital before her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Aerie 3702 F.O.E. Judy liked to be outdoors and enjoyed camping, gardening, and canning. She especially loved spending time with her family and working her puzzle books.
She is survived by her three children, Jerri (Guy) Heinz of Avoca, Terri (Mike) Trotto of Capac, and Robert C. Sass of Port Huron; eight grandchildren, Carrie, Michael, Bobby, Kyle, Paige, Andrea, Alex, and Dylan; many great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Kay Sass; and brother, Charles Logan.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. visiting in the funeral home. Interment and graveside services will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron.
Pallbearers will be Michael Trotto, Kyle Lester, Guy Heinz, Alex Heinz, Dylan Heinz, and Bobby Sass.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com