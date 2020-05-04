|
|
Judith Kathryn Curran Keating
10/28/1938 - 4/27/2020
81 years old. Passed away peacefully at her residence in Chesterfield MI Born in Detroit MI to George & Catherine Lucile (Walker) Curran. She is survived by her sister Candy Sandal of Kauai, her children, Patrick (Roxann), Connie Leannais, Victoria (Chris Brady), Krystn McIntyre, Brendan (Christine), Sheridan, Alison (Sharon Spooner). Grandchildren Christina, Kaileigh, Kerry, Katie, JP, RJ, Claire, great granddaughter Leylah and many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her former husband Patrick Keating, siblings George, Robert, Beverly Grobbel, Sally Kasper, Constance Faber, and Richard. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. StJude.org Full obituary at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020